UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Man killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three other sustained minor injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a van was on its way when it rammed into a tractor-trolley parked alongside the road MCB Khurrianwala.

As a result, Shafaqat Ali, resident of Chak 100/J-B Kurriwala died on the spot while three others including Liaqat, Khadim and Javed suffered minor injuries who were provided first aid.

Related Topics

Road Died Road Accident Man Van MCB Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discusses co ..

2 hours ago

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

3 hours ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

2 hours ago

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 ..

2 hours ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

2 hours ago

DC holds open court in lahore

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.