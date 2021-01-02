Man Killed In Road Accident
Sat 02nd January 2021 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :A man was killed while three other sustained minor injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday.
According to Rescue-1122, a van was on its way when it rammed into a tractor-trolley parked alongside the road MCB Khurrianwala.
As a result, Shafaqat Ali, resident of Chak 100/J-B Kurriwala died on the spot while three others including Liaqat, Khadim and Javed suffered minor injuries who were provided first aid.