Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :A 35-year-old man was killed in road accident in Kot Momin Police limits on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Saqib,resident of Kot Raja village,was going towards Kot Momin on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler.Consequently,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot,while the driver managed to escape.

Police registered a case and started investigation.