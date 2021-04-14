UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident

Wed 14th April 2021

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident occurred on Arif Road near Guttwala where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.

As a result, the motorcyclist who has yet to be identified, sufferedcritical injuries and died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to the Allied hospital for legal formalities.

More Stories From Pakistan

