Man Killed In Road Accident
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident here on Wednesday.
According to police, the accident occurred on Arif Road near Guttwala where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.
As a result, the motorcyclist who has yet to be identified, sufferedcritical injuries and died on the spot.
Police have shifted the body to the Allied hospital for legal formalities.