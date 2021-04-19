UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:11 PM

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Phoolnagar police station here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Phoolnagar police station here on Monday.

According to police, Allah Rakha,40-year-old,resident of Mundianwala Pattoki was travelling towards Phoolnagar on a motorbike when a speeding container truck hit and ran over him.

As a result,he died on the spot. The accused driver managed to escape.

On getting information,concerned police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.The team shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunian.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Died Road Accident Man Chunian Pattoki

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

9 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

53 seconds ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

20 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

24 minutes ago

UN Experts Slam UK Report on Race, Ethnic Disparit ..

5 minutes ago

PM to address nation today: Fawad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.