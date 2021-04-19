Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Phoolnagar police station here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Phoolnagar police station here on Monday.

According to police, Allah Rakha,40-year-old,resident of Mundianwala Pattoki was travelling towards Phoolnagar on a motorbike when a speeding container truck hit and ran over him.

As a result,he died on the spot. The accused driver managed to escape.

On getting information,concerned police reached the spot and seized the vehicle.The team shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunian.

Further investigation was underway.