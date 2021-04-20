Man killed in road accident:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was killed and another was injured in a collision between a Hyundai vehicle and a passenger coach in Sahiwal police precincts.

Police sources said on Tuesday that the accident took place at Sultanpur Road near Sahiwal. As a result, driver of Hyundai, Shafqat, died on-the-spot, while another person, Faisal, sustained severe injuries.

Police shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital.