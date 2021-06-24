Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident here at Jhal Pull,Jarranwala on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here at Jhal Pull,Jarranwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122,Abid Hussain s/o Hassan Ali,resident of Okara, was traveling in a car on Faisalabad road when a speeding vehicle rammed into a tractor trolley parked alongside the road near Jhal pull. Consequently, he died on the spot.

Rescue team shifted the body to THQ hospital.