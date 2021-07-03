Man killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A man lost his life in a road accident when the motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper truck in Attock on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue sources, a motorcyclist was died on the spot when a dumper hit his bike, which was coming from opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot following the information of the accident and handed over the body to the family after postmortem.