Man Killed In Road Accident

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Man killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :A man lost his life in a road accident when the motorcycle was hit by a speeding dumper truck in Attock on Saturday morning.

According to Rescue sources, a motorcyclist was died on the spot when a dumper hit his bike, which was coming from opposite side, a private news channel reported.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot following the information of the accident and handed over the body to the family after postmortem.

