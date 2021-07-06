Man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here at Wazirabad road.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday that a youth while performing one-wheeling collided with another motorcyclist at Noul morr, Wazirabad Road.

As a result, 56-year-old Akram died on the spot.

The deceased person was the resident of Chak Mandran.However,the accused one-wheeler managed to escape from the scene.

On getting information,Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to local hospital. Police started investigation.