Man Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here at Wazirabad road.
According to Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday that a youth while performing one-wheeling collided with another motorcyclist at Noul morr, Wazirabad Road.
As a result, 56-year-old Akram died on the spot.
The deceased person was the resident of Chak Mandran.However,the accused one-wheeler managed to escape from the scene.
On getting information,Rescue team reached the spot and shifted the body to local hospital. Police started investigation.