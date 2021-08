SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Atta Shaheed police station.

Police said on Sunday that Muhammad Ali (36), resident of Chak 110-SB, was moving towards Pull 111-SB from home, when a rashly-driven dumper hit hisbicycle near Ahli Ravah village. He died on the spot.

Police were investigating.