Man Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:47 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday.
According to police,�Muhammad Hanif (63), was riding a motorcycle when a unknown vehicle hit his two-wheeler near Manawala stop.
He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.
Area police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.
A case has been registered against unknown driver, who fled the scenesoon after the accident.