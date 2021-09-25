Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident here on Saturda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident here on Saturday.

According to police,�Muhammad Hanif (63), was riding a motorcycle when a unknown vehicle hit his two-wheeler near Manawala stop.

He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Area police handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

A case has been registered against unknown driver, who fled the scenesoon after the accident.