Man Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in the limits of Phularwan police station, here on Tuesday.
Police said that Muhammad Liaquat, resident of phularwan, was going on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him from behind near Dhori adda leaving him dead on-the-spot.
Police registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.