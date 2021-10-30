UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :A rashly driven dumper hit a motorcyclist at Daska Bypass on Saturday, killing him on the spot.

According to police, Muhammad Riaz was on his way to home when a recklessly driven dumperhit his motorcycle at Daska Bypass. He suffered critical injuries and died on way to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

