Man Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:48 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Friday.
Police said that Ali Shah and Afzal were travelling towards Bhera on motorbike when a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Rajawala.Consequently,Ali died on the spot while Afzal suffered injuries.
Rescue team shifted the victims to the THQ hospital.