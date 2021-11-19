Man killed in road accident

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Friday.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Friday.

Police said that Ali Shah and Afzal were travelling towards Bhera on motorbike when a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Rajawala.Consequently,Ali died on the spot while Afzal suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the victims to the THQ hospital.

Police registered case against the car driver.