UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:48 PM

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Friday.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident in Bhera police limits on Friday.

Police said that Ali Shah and Afzal were travelling towards Bhera on motorbike when a rashly driven car hit the two-wheeler near Rajawala.Consequently,Ali died on the spot while Afzal suffered injuries.

Rescue team shifted the victims to the THQ hospital.

Police registered case against the car driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Car Died Road Accident Man

Recent Stories

President confers Order of Independence on Japanes ..

President confers Order of Independence on Japanese Ambassador

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreig ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister

5 minutes ago
 Anti-Muslims Indian movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ faces ..

Anti-Muslims Indian movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ faces backlash on social media

5 minutes ago
 UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries ..

UAE announces 77 new COVID-19 cases, 93 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

20 minutes ago
 Poland detains 45 migrants as attempted crossings ..

Poland detains 45 migrants as attempted crossings dwindle

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Sees Increased NATO Military Activity in E ..

Kremlin Sees Increased NATO Military Activity in East

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.