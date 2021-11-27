Man killed in road accident

A man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Mandranwala Stop at Daska-Sambrial Road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor-trolley near Mandranwala Stop at Daska-Sambrial Road.

According to rescue spokesperson, 55-year-old Khalid and his wife Saima were riding a motorcycle, when a speeding tractor trolley hit them, killing Khalid on-the-spot, while his wife was seriously injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to a local hospital.