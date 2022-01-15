Man killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident near here on Saturday.

Rescue-1122 said that Yasir, resident of Chak No 45-GB Samundri was on his way when he his motorbike collided with a parked truck near Gatwala.

He died on the spot.

Meanwhile, a body of an unidentified man aged about 50 years was found floating in a canal near Thatha Pull.

Locals spotted the body and informed the rescue office.

The rescue team reached the spot and fished out the bodyand handed it over to the area police.