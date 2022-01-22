Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Kalorkot police station on Saturday.

Police said that Shafqat (30) was going back to home on his loader rickshaw,when a speeding bus hit him from behind near Dullywala. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.