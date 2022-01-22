UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Man killed in road accident

A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Kalorkot police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Kalorkot police station on Saturday.

Police said that Shafqat (30) was going back to home on his loader rickshaw,when a speeding bus hit him from behind near Dullywala. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Died Road Accident Man From

Recent Stories

MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education a ..

MoHR, UNDP working in areas of health, education and justice; official

4 minutes ago
 Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new presid ..

Fists fly in Honduran Congress ahead of new president's inauguration

4 minutes ago
 China remains world's leading shipbuilder in 2021

China remains world's leading shipbuilder in 2021

4 minutes ago
 Foreign trade of China's northernmost province bou ..

Foreign trade of China's northernmost province bounces back

7 minutes ago
 China's road freight volume up 14.2 pct in 2021

China's road freight volume up 14.2 pct in 2021

7 minutes ago
 1456 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

1456 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Saturday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.