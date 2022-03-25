Man killed in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death as a result of a collision between a speeding car and a motorcycle on Basti Kabir, Multan Khanewal Road near Saleem petrol Pump within the limits of President Police on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Abid r/o khanewal was heading to Multan, when he reached near Saleem Petrol pump his car collided with a speeding car which was heading to Multan, Resultantly he died on the spot because of receiving head injuries.

Rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the body to Khanewal Hospital for necessary legal action, while the police have started an investigation into the incident.