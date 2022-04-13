Man Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident between a motorcycle and a car near Pakistan Chowk, Cantt Sialkot.
According to police, victim Almal was killed on the spot during a collision between a bike and car near Pakistan Chowk.
Police registered case against the car driver Ibrahim on the report of Akash, son of deceased.