Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :A man died, after the tractor he was driving pinned him underneath, in the limits of Sargodha road police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Saturday that tractor driver Sabir,50, of Kamalia was tryingto alight from his running vehicle near FDA City when he came under its tyre and died on the spot.

Police were investigating.

