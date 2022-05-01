Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :A man was killed,while his wife suffered injuries in a collision between two motorcycles and coaster at Sabazpir morr, tehsil Pasrur here on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that 50-year-old Qayyum suffered severe head injuries and killed on the spot, while his 45-year-old wife Abida sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital,while the body was handed over to the heirs,said spokesperson.