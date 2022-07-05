Man killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another sustained injuries in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Bhabhra police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Naeem Sultan (49), resident of Bhabhra along with Noman (36) was riding a motorcycle near Ajnala Pull when another motorcycle coming from opposite direction collided with their two-wheeler.

As a result, Naeem died on the spot while Noman sustained injures.

Police along with rescuers reached the spot and shifted the victimsto nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.