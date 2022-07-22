Man Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2022 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a speeding car here in Sillanwali police limits on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 Muhammad Shafique, 39, of Noor Shah area was travelling on a motorcycle.
when he reached near Sillanwali city his motorcycle collided with a rashly driven car coming from opposite side.
Resultantly, motorcyclist died on the spot.
On receiving information, a rescue team shifted the body to nearby hospital.
Police launched an investigation.