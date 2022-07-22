Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a speeding car here in Sillanwali police limits on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 Muhammad Shafique, 39, of Noor Shah area was travelling on a motorcycle.

when he reached near Sillanwali city his motorcycle collided with a rashly driven car coming from opposite side.

Resultantly, motorcyclist died on the spot.

On receiving information, a rescue team shifted the body to nearby hospital.

Police launched an investigation.