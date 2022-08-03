Man killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorbike collided with a truck at Baseera Bypass near the city.

According to Rescue-1122, accident occurred due to negligence on both sides.

The deceased was identified as Amir, son of Meer Khan, 35, while injured including Sajjad,son of Hakim Khan, 35 and Shoeb, son of Zulfikar, 17, were rushed to DHQ hospital for medical treatment.

Muzaffargarh police have registered a case and started investigation.