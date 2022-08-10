Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed, while two others sustained injuries in a motorbike-truck collision near here in Shah Nikdur police on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to negligence of both drivers.

The deceased was identified as Altaf ,35, r/o Sobhaga, while the injured including Tahir,33, and Zakir,18, were shifted to nearby hospital by Rescuers. Shah Nikdur police started investigation over the incident.