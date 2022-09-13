Man killed in road accident

A man was killed while another suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van near Tandlianwala on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van near Tandlianwala on Tuesday.

Rescue report said that van rider Muhammad Amin died and Arbaz Mahmood sustained injuries in the accident occurred near Kicker stop on Tandlianwala-Satiana road.

The dead body was shifted to Sadar police Tandlianwala while the injured was discharged after first aid.