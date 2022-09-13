UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 09:07 PM

A man was killed while another suffered minor injuries in a head-on collision between a bus and a van near Tandlianwala on Tuesday

Rescue report said that van rider Muhammad Amin died and Arbaz Mahmood sustained injuries in the accident occurred near Kicker stop on Tandlianwala-Satiana road.

The dead body was shifted to Sadar police Tandlianwala while the injured was discharged after first aid.

