Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed in road accident here near chak 132 SB in Sillanwali police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (43) r/o Sillanwali was heading towards Sargodha was traveling towards Sagodha city when his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler 32 morr.Consequently,he died on the spot.

The body was handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.