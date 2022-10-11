UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries when a motorbike collided with a truck, in the jurisdiction of Ujhali police station on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, the dead was identified as Sarwer (30) while injured were Akram (25) and Shoeb (17). The injured were rushed to DHQhospital for medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

