Man Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Quaidabad police station here on Sunday.
Police said that Jahan Khan, resident of Ganjial village, was riding a motorcycle on Khushab road when a tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Warcha Morh.
He died on the spot due to head injuries.
A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver.