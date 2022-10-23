UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Quaidabad police station here on Sunday.

Police said that Jahan Khan, resident of Ganjial village, was riding a motorcycle on Khushab road when a tractor trolley coming from opposite direction hit the two-wheeler near Warcha Morh.

He died on the spot due to head injuries.

A case has been registered against the tractor-trolley driver.

