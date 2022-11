MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :A motorist was killed when a speeding bus hit his motorcycle from the rear side near a bus stand in the suburban town of Khan Garh city.

According to Rescue 1122, the victim identified as Haq Nawaz son of Muhammad Shafee died on the spot.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital and was later handed over to the heirs.