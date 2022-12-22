Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident at Sarae Muhajir, in the limits of Mankeera police station on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Arslan (44) r/o Mankeera area was going to Bhakkar by a car when his four-wheeler collided with a rashly driven truck near link road due to dense fog.

He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 team along with police reached the spot and shifted the body toa nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.