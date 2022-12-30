Man killed in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup near Ghoinky Stop here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Hanif, 40 and Qamar, 64, were riding a motorcycle when it collided with a pickup near Daska Road due to over-speeding.

Reportedly, Rescue 1122 reached the spot, shifted the victims to the local hospital, where Hanif succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation was under way, said Rescue.