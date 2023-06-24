Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed and two others injured in a motorbike-truck collision near here in Shah Nikdur police precincts, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred due to negligence of both drivers.

The deceased was identified as Altaf ,35, resident of Sobhaga, while the injured including Saleem, 33, and Muneer,18, were shifted to nearby hospital by Rescuers.