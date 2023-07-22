Man killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed in road accident when a speeding mini trailer rammed into an electric pole due to over speeding near Aleempur Adda Band Bosan road here Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, upon receiving the information, the rescue officials reached at the spot and recovered the driver of the trailer who was trapped inside the trailer.

The injured driver namely 45-year old Ghulam Shabir s/o Khuda Bakhash resident of Basti Jhakraalpur was being shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital, however, police concerned have also started investigation into the incident.