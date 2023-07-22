Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Man killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A man was killed in road accident when a speeding mini trailer rammed into an electric pole due to over speeding near Aleempur Adda Band Bosan road here Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, upon receiving the information, the rescue officials reached at the spot and recovered the driver of the trailer who was trapped inside the trailer.

The injured driver namely 45-year old Ghulam Shabir s/o Khuda Bakhash resident of Basti Jhakraalpur was being shifted to the hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital, however, police concerned have also started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Road Accident Man Rescue 1122 Mini

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

47 minutes ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

2 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

13 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

15 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

16 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan