SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A man was killed when a speeding trolley hit the motorcycle here at Chak no.8 DB, Bhakkar road under the jurisdiction of Kundian Police station on Thursday.

Police said that the victim Bilal (34) r/o Mosa Khail was going to Bhakkar on motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to hospital while further investigation was under way.