SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A man was killed in a collision between a dumper and motorcycle here under the jurisdiction of Noor Purr Thal on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Sajid (43) r/o Marri area was travelling on motorcycle, when all of a sudden speeding dumper hit and ran over him near Pull 118 area.

Further investigation was under way.