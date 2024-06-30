Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a loader rickshaw and a speeding dumper here at Lungar-wala bridge under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Ashraf and his son Hamad, a resident of Joura Kalan, were heading Sahiwal on loader rickshaw when all of sudden their rickshaw hit with speeding dumper here at Lungar Wala pull.

Resultantly, Muhammad Ashraf (48) died on-the-spot while his son Hamad sustained injuries.

Police was investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Police Station Died Man Sahiwal Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

5 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

15 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

15 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

15 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

16 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

16 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

16 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

16 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

16 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

16 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan