Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) A man was killed after a collision between a loader rickshaw and a speeding dumper here at Lungar-wala bridge under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Ashraf and his son Hamad, a resident of Joura Kalan, were heading Sahiwal on loader rickshaw when all of sudden their rickshaw hit with speeding dumper here at Lungar Wala pull.

Resultantly, Muhammad Ashraf (48) died on-the-spot while his son Hamad sustained injuries.

Police was investigating the matter.