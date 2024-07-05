Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A man died in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding dumper here under the jurisdiction of Silanwali police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Khan (55) r/o 137 NB was heading to his native town from 126 NB after his job time.

When he reached near his native area,his bike hit with a dumper.Resultantly,he died on the spot .

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

