Man Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A man was killed when an over-speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Langarwala Pull here in Sahiwal under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Wednesday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said the man identified as Imran, who died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled the scene, he added. The police registered a case and started investigation.
