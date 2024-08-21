Man killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A man was killed when an over-speeding truck hit a motorcycle near Langarwala Pull here in Sahiwal under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said the man identified as Imran, who died on-the-spot. The truck driver fled the scene, he added. The police registered a case and started investigation.