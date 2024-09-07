Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Man killed in road accident

Police have arrested a truck driver responsible for a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a man and injured his son

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a truck driver responsible for a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a man and injured his son.

The accident occurred due to the driver's speeding and negligence.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ayaz, while his son, Hamad, sustained injuries. The incident took place a few days ago, and Hammad filed a complaint with the Wah Cantt police.

Acting on the complaint, the police apprehended the truck driver, identified as Zameer, and impounded the vehicle also.

SP Potohar emphasized that all necessary resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

He stressed that it is everyone's duty to follow traffic rules, noting that fatal accidents often occur due to speeding. He urged drivers to be careful and responsible while on the road.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Road Accident Traffic Man All

Recent Stories

Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled ..

Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this ..

Pakistani fruit, juice exports to China surge this year

2 minutes ago
 MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marin ..

MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint

2 minutes ago
 CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of proj ..

CDA chairman conducts comprehensive review of projects

2 minutes ago
 Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations

Dolphin Squad arrests 33 over law-violations

2 minutes ago
 Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school do ..

Smoke and screams: The horror of Kenya's school dorm inferno

2 minutes ago
BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday

BISE postpones papers due to Eid Milad holiday

2 minutes ago
 Clean environment for future generations PML-N gov ..

Clean environment for future generations PML-N govt's priority: Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for prom ..

CEO Metrix Pakistan praises KP government for promoting Youth, IT Sector

32 minutes ago
 Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer beg ..

Ireland and UK to 'reset' relations as Starmer begins Dublin visit

32 minutes ago
 Algerians vote as Tebboune eyes easy re-election

Algerians vote as Tebboune eyes easy re-election

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense ..

Pakistan Army releases song on occasion of Defense & Martyrs Day

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan