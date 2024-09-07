Man killed in road accident

Police have arrested a truck driver responsible for a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a man and injured his son

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a truck driver responsible for a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a man and injured his son.

The accident occurred due to the driver's speeding and negligence.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ayaz, while his son, Hamad, sustained injuries. The incident took place a few days ago, and Hammad filed a complaint with the Wah Cantt police.

Acting on the complaint, the police apprehended the truck driver, identified as Zameer, and impounded the vehicle also.

SP Potohar emphasized that all necessary resources are being utilized to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property.

He stressed that it is everyone's duty to follow traffic rules, noting that fatal accidents often occur due to speeding. He urged drivers to be careful and responsible while on the road.