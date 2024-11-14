Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident as his motorcycle rammed into a tree near Bhera Road Sargodha under the jurisdiction of Kot Momin police station, on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that Mudasir, son of Muhammad Akram of Chak No.19-SB was going to Bhera on his motorcycle when the accident occurred due to over-speeding.

Resultantly, he died on-the-spot.