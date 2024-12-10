Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with speeding loader rickshaw here at Darya khan on Tuesday.

Police said that the victim,Shafique (44) resident of Dajil area, suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to hospital while police concerned launched investigation.

