Man Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction
of Atta Shaheed Police station on Thursday.
Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Pull Kasaiaan
was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper
truck hit him near Pull-111 area. He died on the spot.
Police concern and Rescue 1122 teams reached the
spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal
formalities.
