Man Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction

of Atta Shaheed Police station on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Pull Kasaiaan

was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper

truck hit him near Pull-111 area. He died on the spot.

Police concern and Rescue 1122 teams reached the

spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal

formalities.

