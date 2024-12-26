Man killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A man was killed in a road accident in the jurisdiction

of Atta Shaheed Police station on Thursday.

Police said that Muhammad Nouman (44) r/o Pull Kasaiaan

was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper

truck hit him near Pull-111 area. He died on the spot.

Police concern and Rescue 1122 teams reached the

spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal

formalities.