Man Killed In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A man was killed in a collision between tractor-trolley and oil tanker here on GT Road near petroleum pump,Kot Sultan.
Rescue-1122 said here on Tuesday that the accident occurred when a speeding oil tanker collided with the tractor-trolley.
Consequently,Muhammad Yousaf, resident of Daira Din Pannah, Kot Addu,suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.
However,the driver of tanker managed to escape.
Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the victim to hospital.
Police concerned launched investigation.
