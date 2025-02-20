Man Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A man was killed when a tractor-trolley of municipal committee ran over him while disposing of garbage here on Thursday.
Police said that the victim was identified as Kashif,(30), son of Aslam.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Addu.
Police concerned launched investigation.
