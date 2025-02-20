Open Menu

Man Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Man killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A man was killed when a tractor-trolley of municipal committee ran over him while disposing of garbage here on Thursday.

Police said that the victim was identified as Kashif,(30), son of Aslam.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Addu.

Police concerned launched investigation.

