Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 07:47 PM

A road accident occurred at Hussaini Chowk, Kacha Khooh, where a van collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the death of one person

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Khaleel Ahmed, a resident of Chowk Maitla.

According to rescue officials, the deceased was identified as 50-year-old Khaleel Ahmed, a resident of Chowk Maitla.

Rescue 1122 personnel responded promptly and shifted the body to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Kacha Khooh.

Initial reports suggest that the accident happened due to the motorcyclist taking a U-turn without checking for oncoming traffic.

