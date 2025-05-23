Man Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred near Mian Channu Bypass, close to Musa Warak, where a speeding car collided with a tractor-trolley, resulting in the death of one individual.
According to details, the tractor-trolley suddenly attempted to take a U-turn when a fast-moving car coming from behind crashed into it.
The driver of the car, identified as Muhammad Arshad, a resident of Pakpattan, sustained critical injuries in the collision.
Rescue 1122 teams promptly arrived at the scene, cut through the vehicle to retrieve the body, and shifted it to a nearby hospital. Despite their efforts, Muhammad Arshad succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
