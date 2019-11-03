Man killed in road accident

DI KHAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::A man was killed in a road mishap, on Dera-Pindi road in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police on Sunday.

Majeed Quresh resident of Singharh village was on way home on his bike when a truck coming from opposite side collided with his bike leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to hospital.

Majeded Quresh was a WAPDA employee in local Revenue office. The WAPDA Hydro Union leadership including Muhammad Nawaz Khan Gandapur and Khalil Farooqi expressed grief over his death and sympathy with the family members.