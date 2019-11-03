UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Man killed in road accident

DI KHAN, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::A man was killed in a road mishap, on Dera-Pindi road in the jurisdiction of Sadar Police on Sunday.

Majeed Quresh resident of Singharh village was on way home on his bike when a truck coming from opposite side collided with his bike leaving him critically injured.

He succumbed to his injuries when he was being shifted to hospital.

Majeded Quresh was a WAPDA employee in local Revenue office. The WAPDA Hydro Union leadership including Muhammad Nawaz Khan Gandapur and Khalil Farooqi expressed grief over his death and sympathy with the family members.

More Stories From Pakistan

