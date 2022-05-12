UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Road Accident At Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

A man was crushed to death in a road accident near Purana Larri Adda under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police, on Thursday

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a road accident near Purana Larri Adda under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police, on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, man identified as Muhammad Arslan's, whose bike collided with another motorcycle on Larri Adda area, which was coming coming from the opposite side, resultantly dying on the spot.

Whereas, the other motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot, shifted the body and injured to DHQ for necessary legal and medical formalities.

Related Topics

Injured Police Arslan Road Accident Man Saddar Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for constru ..

ANF organizes ground breaking ceremony for construction of MATRC

39 seconds ago
 CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Fac ..

CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

40 seconds ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results

Basketball: NBA playoff results

42 seconds ago
 Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invi ..

Putin Invited Turkmen Leader to Visit Russia, Invitation Accepted - Matviyenko

44 seconds ago
 Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes ..

Scorching Heat: Tamarind, prunes juice demand goes up in twin cities

4 minutes ago
 President writes to CJP to form judicial commissio ..

President writes to CJP to form judicial commission for probe into regime change ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.