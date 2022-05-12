Man killed in road accident at Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death in a road accident near Purana Larri Adda under the jurisdiction of Saddar Police, on Thursday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, man identified as Muhammad Arslan's, whose bike collided with another motorcycle on Larri Adda area, which was coming coming from the opposite side, resultantly dying on the spot.

Whereas, the other motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

Rescuers rushed the spot, shifted the body and injured to DHQ for necessary legal and medical formalities.