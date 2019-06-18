Man killed in road accident in Arifwala

A 42-year-old man was killed in a car-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station on Tuesday

ARIFWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :A 42-year-old man was killed in a car-motorbike collision in the limits of Arifwala police station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Haji Muhammad, was going to hometown on motorbike, when he reached near Adda Rang Shah area, a speedy car hit him from opposite side.

As a result, Haji Muhammad sustained severe injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted him to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the dead body to the heirs after legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.