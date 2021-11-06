Man Killed In Road Accident In Burewala
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A middle aged man was killed while his fellow sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with a van at Chichawatni Road.
Raheel was coming to his town on motorbike when Suzuki van coming from the front hit him near Lundo mosque.
As a result, he died on the spot following head injuries while her companion was critically injured.
The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Burewala.
Police handed over the body to his family.