Man Killed In Road Accident In Burewala

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 04:30 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :A middle aged man was killed while his fellow sustained injuries after their motorcycle collided with a van at Chichawatni Road.

Raheel was coming to his town on motorbike when Suzuki van coming from the front hit him near Lundo mosque.

As a result, he died on the spot following head injuries while her companion was critically injured.

The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Burewala.

Police handed over the body to his family.

